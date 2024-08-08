Salinas Plego in Naples collided with Steve Jobs’ yacht! | Video

Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas PlejoWhat is with you AztecsHe denounced, today, Wednesday, on his official account, sThe yacht, which was owned by the founder, Apple, Steve JobsIt is now owned by his wife who bumped into him while he was on vacation in the city. Naples.

Alongside a video showing the collision between the two boats, the controversial billionaire recounted the events during his vacation, when he claimed that the other yacht hit them while they were on Well established“We hit the yacht of Apple founder Steve Jobs (now his wife Lauren) while we were anchored off Naples.”

I would like to know what the captain and crew were doing when they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them. The good thing is that it only got a scratch, but it was a big scratch that would cost a lot to repair.

Buy Apple products so they can Help me pay your little joke to me“The Mexican continued,” he said.

At the end of his message, he once again criticized the captain of the boat who allegedly belongs to the technological genius, saying:There is no shortage of assholes in the world. And understand how important it is to have a responsible and vigilant leader in leadership.