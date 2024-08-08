August 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Salinas Plego in Naples collided with Steve Jobs’ yacht! | Video

Salinas Plego in Naples collided with Steve Jobs’ yacht! | Video

Zera Pearson August 8, 2024 1 min read

Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas PlejoWhat is with you AztecsHe denounced, today, Wednesday, on his official account, sThe yacht, which was owned by the founder, Apple, Steve JobsIt is now owned by his wife who bumped into him while he was on vacation in the city. Naples.

Alongside a video showing the collision between the two boats, the controversial billionaire recounted the events during his vacation, when he claimed that the other yacht hit them while they were on Well established“We hit the yacht of Apple founder Steve Jobs (now his wife Lauren) while we were anchored off Naples.”

I would like to know what the captain and crew were doing when they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them. The good thing is that it only got a scratch, but it was a big scratch that would cost a lot to repair.

Buy Apple products so they can Help me pay your little joke to me“The Mexican continued,” he said.

At the end of his message, he once again criticized the captain of the boat who allegedly belongs to the technological genius, saying:There is no shortage of assholes in the world. And understand how important it is to have a responsible and vigilant leader in leadership.

See also  Last minute crisis in banking markets and the purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Elon Musk is suing ChatGPT creators for the second time, and Microsoft has a lot to do about it
3 min read

Elon Musk is suing ChatGPT creators for the second time, and Microsoft has a lot to do about it

August 7, 2024 Zera Pearson
LATAM Airlines Colombia announces flights to Caracas
1 min read

LATAM Airlines Colombia announces flights to Caracas

July 30, 2024 Zera Pearson
What does it look like and what is special about it?
3 min read

What does it look like and what is special about it?

July 30, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Olympics: Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma’s stunning fall left her lying on the track at Paris 2024
2 min read

Olympics: Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma’s stunning fall left her lying on the track at Paris 2024

August 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
They have found fossils more than 2.1 billion years old that change what we know about the beginning of complex life on Earth.
2 min read

They have found fossils more than 2.1 billion years old that change what we know about the beginning of complex life on Earth.

August 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Russian region in state of emergency over Ukrainian incursion – DW – 07/08/2024
2 min read

Russian region in state of emergency over Ukrainian incursion – DW – 07/08/2024

August 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
María Corina Machado: “Nicolás Maduro must understand that he is isolated every day”
3 min read

María Corina Machado: “Nicolás Maduro must understand that he is isolated every day”

August 8, 2024 Winston Hale