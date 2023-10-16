From 16 to 22 October 2023

in it Aquariusin the week of October 16 to 22, Mercury It will change the signals to give you more mental clarity so that you can attract the attention of your superiors and appreciate your work. at the same time, moon It will cause family clashes.

Money and work

During your first days of work, you will analyze how you can apply everything you have learned and experiences gained in other companies to your current job.

At the end of the week, Mercury will change its signs, and with this movement in your sign, you will gain mental clarity and it will be easy for you to apply your knowledge.

Additionally, by making important decisions in which your reputation is exposed, you will be able to focus your attention on more meaningful and important things. This way, you will focus on highly meaningful professional meetings and conferences.

Love, emotional and social life

At the beginning of the week, you must be careful in your reaction, as the confrontation between the Moon and Uranus may generate strong confrontations with your home.

You will feel this effect when the reactions and comments of your loved ones increase your fighting energies and your behavior becomes aggressive and reckless.

It would be helpful for you to keep this tendency in mind to avoid it by remaining calm throughout the day and not responding to provocations. Also remember to attract the blessings of the angels to your home with these five actions.

Health and wellness

The first days of the week will be full of stress due to family disputes, which will reflect on your body. You are sure to feel stomach discomfort and indigestion and may also face problems with gastritis and gallbladder.

Advice to improve your vibration

To improve your vibration and get out of family complications, I advise you every day to dedicate a few minutes of your time to release all the tension you feel in your body using the vibration of a white or yellow candle. Light it, then make a circle of salt around it, touching its edge.

Stay for a few minutes watching it, and at the same time, imagine that when it burns it absorbs your tensions and negative thoughts; In particular, pass it to salt. Once it comes out, throw away the rest without touching the salt with your hands.

Recommended

best day

The best day of the week for you is Friday because the different planets will give you an excellent day for work thanks to the fact that your mind will actually be more flexible in contacting customers and convincing them of the excellence of your products.

the key

The key for you this week is to look around from time to time to appreciate and be grateful for everything you have. This will make you calm down and be proud of yourself.

