July 22, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Forget the Pixel Fold and iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone I just can’t put down

Forget the Pixel Fold and iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone I just can’t put down

Roger Rehbein July 22, 2023 7 min read

As a tech analyst, I test most of the top-brand phones that come out, and as long as I’m not in the middle of a review (when I’m using nothing but the phone to review), I can pick which phone to use. It is not difficult. When I can pick it all up, I’m still using the Galaxy S23 Ultra. No other phone comes close to everything I can do with my S23 Ultra, and on my recent trip it proved me right more than ever.

When I say I have the best phones, I really mean it. My friends and family weren’t impressed with my collection of review samples, but when I want to show off, I get the Motorola Razr Plus. It’s the coolest phone I’ve owned and the smallest, so it’s just right for certain situations. Sometimes I need a phone in every situation, not just to show off at parties and dinners.

(Image credit: Future/Philip Berne)

When I need my phone to be my primary entertainment, I reach for the Google Pixel Fold. I like Samsung’s foldable software better on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but for everyday use the Pixel Fold is much easier to use both closed and open. Also, the cameras are pretty good, but not the best.

Sometimes I need big cameras, and while the Galaxy S23 Ultra can’t match the large 7.6-inch screen on the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4, its huge, fast screen is bright, sharp, and bigger than anything else that doesn’t fold nearly in half. Don’t miss out on the extra screen space.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on top of iPhone 14 Pro and Google Pixel Fold

(Image credit: Future/Philip Berne)

Of course, I also have an iPhone 14 Pro, because I need to keep up with both iOS and Android. The upcoming iOS 17 release looks very exciting, and I am already using the public beta. Even with all the new improvements, I don’t miss a thing about the iPhone when I’m back to using my Galaxy full time. I especially like the iPhone because it allows me to communicate better with other iPhone users.

See also  They warn of a geomagnetic storm that will affect the Earth

I left everything at home except for my Galaxy S23 Ultra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Why you should always delete cache for WhatsApp | data

July 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Google is testing an AI tool for writing news daily menu

July 21, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Pokémon Sleep for iPhone is now available on the App Store

July 21, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

4 min read

Assorted street food – Nacional

July 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
7 min read

Forget the Pixel Fold and iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone I just can’t put down

July 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The United States and the European Union accused the Guatemalan government of “undermining the will of the people”.

July 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Lisa Francesetti is the first woman nominated to lead the US Navy and to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

July 22, 2023 Winston Hale