WhatsApp: how to activate new reactions with emojis in channels and communities | data

The WhatsApp It continues to incorporate new functions that allow for more comfortable communication, as well as to include tools that ensure the security and protection of each user’s data. Now, it has launched a new feature related to communities and channels within the same app, it is about reactions with emojis.

Undoubtedly, this option solves the problem of not being able to reply to the messages they send in these sections, and in this way the administrators will be able to know what members think about their communications and they will be able to better choose the content they share.

Without more, in mag We explain in detail how you can use this new functionality. Also remember to update The WhatsApp So you can enjoy this novelty in moments.

WhatsApp releases emojis for communities and channels

This new WhatsApp update allows you to respond to reports sent in channels or communities.

To do this, you just have to press and hold on the message in the chat.

A list of default emojis will immediately appear.

Also, it is possible to choose other icons if you click on the “+” icon.

This goal works like reactions to posts on Facebook and Instagram.

However, at present, if there are more than 1024 members in communities, they may not be able to reply.

This feature will be available to replace comments that cannot be made in chats.

Please note that this feature will be rolled out to each user on a rolling basis.

How to know who added you on WhatsApp

With this trick your curiosity will end, as you will be able to find out if that special person added you in the Meta app.

The first step is to add in the Contacts application the number of people you want to see if they have made an appointment for you on WhatsApp.

Next, enter WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots above to access Settings.

Among the options, select “New Broadcast”.

Now, choose at least two contacts to activate this broadcast list.

Make sure to put the contact you added recently.

In this part, you will need to enter a message. Keep in mind that the content must be consistent to avoid detection.

Then hit submit and wait a few minutes.

Go back to the “Chats” section and enter the new broadcast list created.

Here the message you sent will appear, tap and hold on the text for a few seconds.

Immediately, tap on the three vertical dots and tap on Info.

You will see which contacts received the message and who read it.

If none of these options appear, that means that contact has not added you to WhatsApp.

Did you find this trick interesting? The WhatsApp ? We tell you that this messaging app is constantly changing and updated, so new shortcuts, icons and widgets are always appearing that make your experience of sending or receiving texts, stickers or multimedia content more pleasant. To continue discovering the news, you will only need to enter the following link with more notes from The WhatsApp in mag, and done. Do not miss it!

Follow us on our social networks: