WhatsApp: the functions you can do on your smartwatch | data

Meta never ceases to amaze users. This time, the company has released an installation option The WhatsApp on Android smartwatches, specifically for its Wear OS version 3.0 onwards, which raises the curiosity of many people who are still unaware of the practicality of this last alternative.

Unlike the web or mobile version, using the messaging app on a smartwatch is one of the quickest options when you can’t access that tool from another device.

For example, if you are doing sports and need to reply to a message, it may be difficult for you to take out your smartphone, thus, this scale The WhatsApp practical solution. without more mag We explain what jobs you can do.

WhatsApp works on Android smartwatches

If you have doubts about installing the app on your smartwatch, here we are sharing its main features.

Respond to messages from any chat from the same smartwatch.

To do this, a small keyboard will be displayed at the bottom of the device.

Likewise, it is possible to reply to messages using the five classic emojis.

Emojis can be sent instead of texts.

Audios from the smartwatch can be recorded and sent to any chat.

In the event that you do not want to write, there is the option to send default responses.

It should be noted that end-to-end encryption will be available to protect users’ personal information.

For now, these are the most notable functions that you can do in WhatsApp from your smartwatch. More tools are expected to arrive in future updates to improve your experience.

What does the green dot mean in WhatsApp chats and how to remove it

This dot does not indicate the number of messages because it does not have a number in the middle.

The green icon is displayed on the right side of the conversation The WhatsApp below the time of the last message.

below the time of the last message. What does it mean? It is basically a tool that you have activated to mark chat as unread .

. This is a reminder so you can view and respond to chat content at your leisure.

How to remove the green dot? There are two ways: first, when entering the conversation, it will automatically disappear; Secondly, by pressing the same through the main interface > tap on the three dots (top right) > tap on the “Mark as read” option.

Don’t forget to reply to messages so your friends or family don’t feel left out.

