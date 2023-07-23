WhatsApp Web: How to activate dark mode without affecting the app | data

Whatsapp web It’s one of the most valuable messaging platforms today, which isn’t surprising, since it shares similar functionality to its mobile version, such as switching its interface to dark mode. This option is highly anticipated and well received by users, as it not only allows for a more visually pleasing look, but also reduces visual fatigue, especially in low-light environments or at night.

Aside from the aesthetic and energy-saving benefits, Dark mode turned on Whatsapp web It also provides a more comfortable and discreet wearing experience by reducing glare and contrast, which can be especially useful in situations where you want to reduce visual distraction or not disturb others in dimly lit environments.

In the face of so many positive features, you will certainly want to change the theme of the platform, but without modifying the application installed on your cell phone. To achieve this, you just need to follow these steps.

How to activate dark mode in WhatsApp Web

Learn an easy way to change the default theme of the web version of WhatsApp to its dark mode.

The first step is to open WhatsApp Web from your favorite browser.

Next, click on the three vertical dots on the top left.

Here select the “Settings” option.

Now, click on the “Themes” alternative.

Immediately, a new window will open with three options: Light, Dark, and Default.

For these occasions, choose “Dark”.

Once done, hit OK to confirm the option.

In moments you will notice how the theme of the platform has completely changed.

It should be noted that this modification will only be implemented on WhatsApp Web without affecting the mobile version, so there is no need to worry.

How to create a WhatsApp Web shortcut

A simple way to enter WhatsApp Web in a few moments is through direct access, therefore, we explain what to do.

First, open WhatsApp Web from your preferred browser.

For this tutorial, we will be using Google Chrome.

Once you have entered your WhatsApp account, tap on the three vertical dots.

You will find them at the top right of the screen.

Among the alternatives, select “More Tools”.

Then click on the “Create Shortcut” option.

Immediately, a menu with a given name for the shortcut will open.

You can change it as you like.

Finally, click Create and that’s it.

