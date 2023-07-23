“I live v29 Lite, a mobile phone that gives the feeling of having an infinity screen” | daily menu

Last June, vivo unveiled its new mid-range “smartphone”, vivo V29 Lite, a device with which the company insists on “democratizing the flagship” and which offers some premium features that stand out at first glance, such as its screen that seems infinite because it is curved and improves its frames to extend it further; Plus great lighting for night photos.

With this device and as we have seen with previous models, such as vivo X80, the manufacturer has once again opted for anti-fingerprint back covers, which this time are offered in Black Flare and Dreamy Gold.

It was precisely the latter that we had the opportunity to test in Portaltic, where we were particularly surprised by the terminal screen, which is perhaps one of its highlights given its “premium” aspect.

While previous versions such as the V21 or V23 were equipped with flat screens, this latest version of the Chinese brand offers a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel, reducing its bezels to a minimum, giving the feeling of having an infinite panel in our hands.

The screen is made of SCHOTT Xensation Up glass, the same screen that protects the high-end X80 Pro, which withstands twice the height in drop tests as phones with traditional aluminosilicate glass.

If we continue to focus on this aesthetic level, it should be noted that its back cover is anti-fingerprint, which is always appreciated, although it is thin and light – 7.89 mm and weighs 177 grams – it is more likely to end up with a cover to prevent slipping and improve grip.

Navigating through the interface is very quick – also considering that it has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate – and comfortable, with a sharp picture thanks to the fact that it supports Full HD+ resolution and promises a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits.

Goodbye filtered beauty, hello brightness

The photography department is again a great asset to the brand, which in its presentation promised to favor “more natural and realistic photography”, which is why it got rid of the so-called “beauty mode”.

This filter, very common in ‘smartphones’, which combines automated photo editing tools that use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and smooth facial features, among other functions, has disappeared from this terminal and the rest of the live mobiles that the brand hopes to introduce soon.

This was announced while viewing this phone, where he also commented that it is disabled by default, but can still be used by activating it manually from the configuration settings.

The phone stands out, therefore, for having an anti-shake camera with an optical stabilization system (OIS) in the case of the main lens, which is 64 megapixels (MP), followed by two auxiliaries located in the lower module: 2 megapixels (super macro) and 2 megapixels (bokeh).

In this section, vivo’s new “smartphone” is also interesting due to the wide variety of photographic and video modes that it houses, among which is the cinematic video recording mode or the ultra night mode. Thanks to this, for example, you can take very bright photos outdoors and in low light conditions.

It also has a Portrait mode with flash, which allows you to take textured photos, as well as a variety of lighting types in the Lighting Effect tab (Natural, Studio, Stereo, Loop, Monochrome or Rainbow).

An interesting aspect of the camera is also the kind of standby mode it offers when the device is not in use, so that as soon as the vivo V29 Lite hasn’t registered movement on the screen for a while – for example, when we’re going to take a photo and wait for the perfect moment to do so – the screensaver is automatically activated reminding the user that they should press the screen to activate the camera.

Perhaps what is missing in this case is the wide-angle camera, which would be a strong point in the photo department and would show that it is a versatile phone if what you are looking for is a large screen with it, as well as enough memory to stop worrying about maxing out.

In this case, we must remember that it offers 8 GB of RAM, which is more interesting than a mid-range phone. In addition, it introduces a save system and an interface saver, which helps the most frequently used applications prioritize them over others and they are automatically loaded on the screen.

Good battery but limited processor

On the other hand, vivo v29 Lite can also be interesting for users who use it to perform basic tasks, such as surfing the Internet, social networking and office automation, because it is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, with a 44W charging system.

In this sense, it is worth noting that thanks to this fast charging solution, 30 percent of the battery capacity can be charged in 15 minutes, half in half an hour and the total in 64 minutes. By the way, the charger is included in the box.

At the processing level, the latest chip may also be missing in this model, because it uses the Qualcomm 695 5G Snapdragon platform, a family that we met almost two years ago, in October 2021.

Although it adds a Qualcomm Kryo 660 CPU, which gives it an overall performance improvement of 15 percent over the previous generation of “smartphones,” it is slightly modified for tasks beyond traditional use. For this reason, we do not find it highly recommended for users who are looking for a device to run on regularly. However, this mobile does not have these claims either.

One aspect that must be highlighted in conclusion is that the mobile phone offers the option to use an eSIM, with which vivo is preparing to jump into the future of plastic SIM cards, with a digital version of them. Also because of this detail some users may opt for this device, knowing that they will be able to extend its useful life, a virtue, in short, that goes with the screen and the battery.