Florida’s SB 1718 law will face a first judicial challenge: “It is an extreme act to incite fear and criminalize immigrants.”

Florida’s SB 1718 law, considered the toughest immigration measure in the US, will face its first judicial challenge this Saturday as several companies announced they would file a lawsuit just hours after it took effect.

including systems Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida and Americans for Immigrant Justice- A legal challenge will be brought on behalf of various individuals Florida Farm Workers Union, An organization that has already warned of fear the new law has caused among the undocumented immigrant community, particularly in agricultural areas.

A key point they will argue is that the SB 1718 law “violates the fundamental rights of people in the state” and specifically goes against Section 10 of the law, which makes it a crime to transport undocumented immigrants to Florida. No authorization to stay in the country. In this note we explain everything about this particular point.

SB 1718 is an extreme act by state government that incites fear and criminalizes immigrant communities,” said Amien Gago, attorney for the ACLU of Florida, in a joint statement. “This legislation is already causing long-term damage to the state for short-term political gain,” he added.

Univision News has reported extensively on the issue in recent weeks since the law was approved by the local legislature and proclaimed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Illegal immigrants in the U.S. said they feared being separated from their families. Some of them described deciding to flee Florida because a possible arrest would lead to deportation.