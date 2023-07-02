They find the stolen sculpture at a company dedicated to buying and selling metals

City of Juarez.- After three days of searching, “El Paso Migrante”, a sculpture by urban artist Yorch Otte, was located in a company dedicated to buying and selling metals located in the Partido Romero area.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, Yarch said he took out the sculpture, which was donated by the Abara organization and is sometimes used by migrants to cross the border between Mexico and the United States. .

He also said that since the theft, he has done various postings on social media to find the piece of art.

It wasn’t until this morning that Otte’s fellow artist, Edgar “Mau” Vega, conducted a search on a motorcycle until he found the sculpture stashed in a corner of the business.

The owner of the company protected the monument because he already found out about its disappearance, so he waited for the artist to come to deliver it to him personally.

Fortunately, “El paso Migrante” has been returned to the author in its entirety and can be housed in the facilities of the Abara shelter located in El Paso, Texas.