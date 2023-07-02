July 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They find the stolen sculpture at a company dedicated to buying and selling metals

Winston Hale July 2, 2023 1 min read

City of Juarez.- After three days of searching, “El Paso Migrante”, a sculpture by urban artist Yorch Otte, was located in a company dedicated to buying and selling metals located in the Partido Romero area.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, Yarch said he took out the sculpture, which was donated by the Abara organization and is sometimes used by migrants to cross the border between Mexico and the United States. .

He also said that since the theft, he has done various postings on social media to find the piece of art.

It wasn’t until this morning that Otte’s fellow artist, Edgar “Mau” Vega, conducted a search on a motorcycle until he found the sculpture stashed in a corner of the business.

The owner of the company protected the monument because he already found out about its disappearance, so he waited for the artist to come to deliver it to him personally.

Fortunately, “El paso Migrante” has been returned to the author in its entirety and can be housed in the facilities of the Abara shelter located in El Paso, Texas.

See also  The U.S. official met with "6 from SIDCO" in Venezuela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Florida’s SB 1718 law will face a first judicial challenge: “It is an extreme act to incite fear and criminalize immigrants.”

July 1, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

‘Game of Thrones’ accuses Florida government of making state a ‘hostile’ place

July 1, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

A Cuban family blocked a hotel reservation in Los Cayos

July 1, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

“Euclid Space Mission Departs from Cape Canaveral to Explore the Dark Universe” | daily menu

July 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Villa Clara government is implementing new procedures for the sale of fuel

July 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

They find the stolen sculpture at a company dedicated to buying and selling metals

July 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Make your own spicy shamwi paste to cover apples and other fruits

July 2, 2023 Zera Pearson