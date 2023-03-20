Fania Blodau responds to a user who points out that she doesn’t work: “You’ll never know my life” | Peru TV | Instagram | photos | videos | Job offer

Fania Bludau attacks the User for implying that he did nothing. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Captures

Fania Bludau She has been living in the US for quite some time now, and despite the fact that she is not as well known in this country as she is in Peru, she knows how to continue to generate income outside of her land. Ex reality girl has close to 4 million followers on Instagram, which is a real influence on her. So much so, that brands contact her to advertise, that way, they can get a boost in return. However, this did not impress her critics, who accused her of “doing nothing for life”.

Fanja Bludau attacks the critic

In one of Fanja Bludau’s latest posts, she was seen sporting a sexy lingerie set, with her followers praising her for her enviable figure. However, one comment in particular caught the influencer’s attention. He said this the following: “A clear advertisement for attention. He doesn’t know anything else about studying, working, or anything….”

Mario Irivaren’s ex-boyfriend did not hesitate to answer this user in this way: “You’ll never know my life, we’re not friends, family, or neighbors.” The remembered fighter was applauded by loyal fans with this response.

Vania Bludau will have a new partner

Last week, Vania Bludau surprised her fans by sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories with a mysterious hunk. She appeared smiling and embracing a man who kissed her on the forehead. He also decorated the image with a red heart. However, he did not provide any other clues about who his new date or partner would be. Meanwhile, her loyal fans hope she will soon reveal the face of who would have made her fall in love.

What does Vanya Bludau do in the United States?

Vanya Bludau moved to the United States in mid-2022 and thanks to her millions of followers on social media, she has entered the exclusive circle of elite Bang Energy influencers. Similarly, according to the “Magaly TV, the company” program, the ambassadors of this brand will receive approximately seven to eight thousand dollars a month.

Fania Bludau has returned to Peru to have her eggs frozen

In November 2022, Fania Bludau returned to Peru to go to a local clinic to have her eggs frozen, just as fellow reality show rivals like Alejandra Baiguria and Rosângela Espinosa had done.

“I am finally here with the whole subject that will help me collect these much sought after eggs. I will tell you about the whole process in a bit.” Fania Bludau to his followers at that time.