I won’t spend money to clean up my image: PiquéMediotiotiempo

he Former Barcelona player Gerrard Piquedoes not want to go into further controversy over his separation from Colombian singer Shakira.

Pique was in an interview with El Pais, and although he didn’t want to talk about it at first, he later broke his silence and indicated that he didn’t care what people said, so he wouldn’t spend money cleaning it up. picture.

“The day I die, I will look back and hope that I did what I always wanted. I want to be true to myself. I will not spend money to clean my image. The people I care about and love are the ones who know me. The rest I don’t care. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I’m very happy. Changes have taken place in my life, and I know how to maintain happiness.

Pique does not want his children to be hurt

Shakira He has released several songs with allusions towards the former footballer, but Pique doesn’t want to comment on those musical themes.

“I’m not going to comment, I just don’t feel like it. Everyone has a responsibility to try to do what’s best for their kids.”

For the ex-Barcelona, ​​this kind of action can hurt his children and he feels they should stop hurting them.

“They’re not deaf… It’s about protecting them. That’s what every parent does with kids. That’s what I focus on and that’s my job as a parent.”

