A former girlfriend of Bad Bunny has sued him for $40 Million USD

Carlize de la Cruz Hernandez, Her voluptuous recording of her saying “Bad Bunny, baby” is included in two of the artist’s songs, claiming in a lawsuit filed this month in Puerto Rico that her voice and the phrase she invented are being used without her permission.

The suit claims that the phrase was used in the song. for you, which has over 355 million views on YouTube and over 235 million streams on Spotify. It has also been used in the song Two thousand and 16 which has over 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million plays on Spotify.

The suit states that “distinctive sound” It has also been used without his consent by De La Cruz for songs, recordings, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio, social platforms and music.

Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carlize’s social networks, as well as every time he goes anywhere in public, about ‘Bad Bunny Baby.’ intimidation, confusion, and anxiety,” the complaint states.

Plus Bad Bunny, his real name Benito Martinez Ocasiohe was sued Noah Kamel Asad Byrnehis manager.

The origin of the phrase “bad bunny, baby” came in 2015

De la Cruz and Martinez They met in 2011. A year later they began studying at the University of Puerto Rico in the northern port of Arecibo while working at a nearby grocery store. The suit alleges that, during that time, Martinez constantly created songs and beats and consulted de la Cruz, who was responsible for scheduling the concerts he appeared at, and managing his accounts and contracts.

The origin of the phrase, “Bad Bunny, baby,” came back in 2015, when Martinez asked de la Cruz to record himself saying it. The lawsuit stated that she recorded it in the bathroom while staying with a friend, because that was the quietest place she was in, and sent it to Martinez.

On January 1, 2016, Martinez asked de la Cruz to marry him and they planned to do so in July of that year. In April, Rimas Entertainment signed Martínez and also in 2016 De La Cruz was accepted into the University of Puerto Rico to study law. She ended her relationship with Martinez in May of that year.

They got back together in 2017, but again broke up.

In May 2022, a representative for Bad Bunny reached out to De La Cruz, saying he needed to talk to her.

In contact, the delegate mentioned to him: “I know you don’t like to talk about Voldemort (referring to Martinez), but I have to ask you something.”states the suit.

offer it $2,000 to purchase an audio recording. De La Cruz declined and spoke to someone at Rimas Entertainment who also offered to purchase the recording saying it would be used on the album. summer without you which was about to be released, the suit states.

According to court documents, they never reached an agreement and the song was released without de la Cruz’s consent.

