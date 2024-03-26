Enrique Márquez officially announces his candidacy for the presidential elections in the National Electoral Council

Political leader Enrique Márquez formalized his presidential aspirations by registering his candidacy on Monday, March 25 at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council.

Márquez, who was also a former president of the Electoral College, arrived at the headquarters of the National Electoral Commission at night, after allowing the Centrados party to re-nominate the candidates, as previously reported on his account in s Journalist Eugenio Martinez.

Registering your candidacy under the central ticket is an opportunity for a new direction in national politics.

🔴 Enrique Márquez arrived at the CNE headquarters at night to register his candidacy for the presidency. 📌 Marquez will run for the Centrados Party ticket.#Presidential2024 pic.twitter.com/L1tiq1NWuZ – 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖 (@polianalitica) March 26, 2024

After the nomination, Márquez affirmed his commitment to the Constitution and the laws of the Republic. “I come here before you, authorities of the National Electoral Council, with respect and compliance with the Constitution of the Republic and the laws.”

Through a vision of unity and progress, Márquez expressed his intention to “seek the truth in every face, in every hand, in every corner of Venezuela.”

The Centrados Party candidate said he was “fed up with the arrogance of Christ,” calling for political change necessary to answer the questions asked by the Venezuelan people.

Márquez also pointed to the “democratic deficit” facing the nation and urged collective thinking. “People want change and they want it so bad. It's unstoppable and we want to represent that change.”

Do not abandon the electoral path

Last week, Márquez confirmed that the recent measures taken by the government of Nicolas Maduro, ordering the arrest of members of Vente Venezuela, are mainly aimed at removing the democratic opposition from the electoral process.

He added: “The (Nicolas Maduro) government will do everything in its power to keep the opposition away from the electoral process, until it decides not to participate.” Márquez, who stated that Maduro has 9% support in opinion polls, said: “The reason is very simple, he is losing the elections and losing them greatly.” “.

He stressed that if the opposition unites and reaches a somewhat socially agreed-upon formula, it will be able to remove the government from power.

“The government knows this and that is why it creates obstacles and excludes and removes parties.”