Brazil expresses its “concern” about the electoral crisis in Venezuela

Brazilian government He expressed his concern regarding the electoral process in VenezuelaExpressing their concern about the obstacles that have arisen regarding the registration of Corinna Uris' candidacy.
lapatilla.com
According to what was announced by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These obstacles are not consistent with the Barbados Agreements.
In an official statementShe denounced the prevention of the candidate proposed by the Unionist Platform, an opposition political force, who did not face judicial rulings against her, from registering.
This, according to Brazil, It conflicts with the agreements reached in Barbados.
“Based on the information available, It is noted that the candidate referred to by the unionist program is an opposition political forcewhich had no weight for judicial rulings, She was prevented from registering, which is not in accordance with the Barbados Conventions“As stated by Lula's government in a memorandum issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Brazilian Government, in this declaration, Expresses its concern about the inconsistency between international agreements and the obstacles imposed on the Venezuelan electoral process.
