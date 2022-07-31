July 31, 2022

Energy Ball Lottery Results Today

Energy Ball Lottery Results Today

Phyllis Ward July 31, 2022

Lottery winning numbers | Results and winning numbers | We already have the Powerball lottery winning numbers and you can refer to them in this note.

Powerball lottery today | Results and Winning Numbers, USA Lottery, Saturday 30th July
Powerball lottery today | Results and Winning Numbers, USA Lottery, Saturday 30th July
Ball Lottery Results | We already have the Powerball Lottery draw results and winning numbers for today, Saturday, July 30, 2022. You can check them out On this note.

Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers:

The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 59 and a sixth number between 1 and 35 which is called “Arsenal”.

The ticket costs $2 and the numbers are picked there. In case you don’t want to do this, you can order a “quick pick” where the computer picks the six numbers at random. You can also pay an additional amount called “Power Play” where the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten (depending on what is chosen) if you win.

The prize for all 6 numbers (the 5 white balls and the power ball) is $441 million.

Powerball lottery winning numbers:

Powerball lottery: rules and how to play this draw

Six numbers are chosen in Powerball, the first 5 between 1 and 59 and the sixth between 1 and 35, which will be the Powerball. The play costs $2 and you can pay an extra amount called “Powerplay” so that if you win, the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten.

Powerball Lottery: List of Prizes by Number of Draws

The Powerball Jackpot is $441 million for whoever matches the first 5 and 6th Powerball numbers. The other prizes are the following (can be doubled if Powerplay pays, which multiplies the prize in two, three, four, five and ten)

  • 5 views: 1 million dollars
  • Match 4 + Arsenal: $50,000
  • 4 views: $100
  • Match 3 + Arsenal: $100
  • 3 views: $7
  • Match 2 + Arsenal: $7
  • 1 game + Arsenal: $4
  • One hit: $4
