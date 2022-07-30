All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in the Cuban resort of Varadero has announced the flight schedule for the month of August through its air terminal. Many flights will continue from Canada, as the main country that sends tourists to the island, as well as many charters from the United States.

Canadian Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Friday and Sunday

From Varadero to Montreal

From Varadero to Toronto

TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday and Thursday

From Varadero to Manchester

TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday

From Varadero to Amsterdam

WEST-JET It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday Friday and Saturday

From Varadero to Toronto

Air transport It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

From Varadero to Montreal

condor It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday

From Varadero to Frankfurt.

More flights to Varadero, Cuba

Sunrise It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

From Varadero to Montreal

From Varadero to Toronto

Sunday

From Varadero to Toronto [2 VUELOS]

From Varadero to Montreal

Monday

From Varadero to Toronto

From Varadero to Calgary

From Varadero to Quebec

From Varadero to Montreal

Tuesday

From Varadero to Edmonton

From Varadero to Toronto

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

From Varadero to Montreal

From Varadero to Toronto

WORLD2FLY PORTUGAL It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

From Varadero to Lisbon

yET AIR, TUI BELGIUM It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Wednesday and Sunday

From Varadero to Brussels

Swift Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero to Miami.

Nolinor NRC It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

From Varadero to Montreal

From Varadero to Toronto

Iberworld Airlines It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

From Varadero to Lisbon

singers It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday