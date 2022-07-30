July 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August

Phyllis Ward July 30, 2022 2 min read

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in the Cuban resort of Varadero has announced the flight schedule for the month of August through its air terminal. Many flights will continue from Canada, as the main country that sends tourists to the island, as well as many charters from the United States.

Canadian Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Friday and Sunday

  • From Varadero to Montreal
  • From Varadero to Toronto

TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday and Thursday

  • From Varadero to Manchester

TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday

  • From Varadero to Amsterdam

WEST-JET It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday Friday and Saturday

  • From Varadero to Toronto

Air transport It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

  • From Varadero to Montreal

condor It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday

  • From Varadero to Frankfurt.

More flights to Varadero, Cuba

Sunrise It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

  • From Varadero to Montreal
  • From Varadero to Toronto

Sunday

  • From Varadero to Toronto [2 VUELOS]
  • From Varadero to Montreal

Monday

  • From Varadero to Toronto
  • From Varadero to Calgary
  • From Varadero to Quebec
  • From Varadero to Montreal
See also  Reconversion in Venezuela, economic development or failure?

Tuesday

  • From Varadero to Edmonton
  • From Varadero to Toronto

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

  • From Varadero to Montreal
  • From Varadero to Toronto

WORLD2FLY PORTUGAL It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

  • From Varadero to Lisbon

yET AIR, TUI BELGIUM It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Wednesday and Sunday

  • From Varadero to Brussels

Swift Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero to Miami.

Nolinor NRC It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

  • From Varadero to Montreal
  • From Varadero to Toronto

Iberworld Airlines It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday

  • From Varadero to Lisbon

singers It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday

  • From Varadero to Monterrey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Pedro Castillo: They refused to attack the press during the president’s speech | Policy

July 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

5 of the 66 immigrants who were in Yola die and are abandoned in the waters of western Puerto Rico

July 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

After nearly a year with cancer, politician and lawyer Domingo Jiménez passed away

July 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

The number of cases dismissed in immigration courts in the United States is increasing.

July 30, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Science and innovation, a priority for the business system – Escambray

July 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Neither Sanchez nor Marquez, Mexico’s best player according to Dani Alves

July 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August

July 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward