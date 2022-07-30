All flights to Cuba via Varadero Airport in August

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in the Cuban resort of Varadero has announced the flight schedule for the month of August through its air terminal. Many flights will continue from Canada, as the main country that sends tourists to the island, as well as many charters from the United States.
Canadian Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Friday and Sunday
- From Varadero to Montreal
- From Varadero to Toronto
TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday and Thursday
- From Varadero to Manchester
TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday
- From Varadero to Amsterdam
WEST-JET It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Thursday Friday and Saturday
- From Varadero to Toronto
Air transport It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- From Varadero to Montreal
condor It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday
- From Varadero to Frankfurt.
More flights to Varadero, Cuba
Sunrise It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday
- From Varadero to Montreal
- From Varadero to Toronto
Sunday
- From Varadero to Toronto [2 VUELOS]
- From Varadero to Montreal
Monday
- From Varadero to Toronto
- From Varadero to Calgary
- From Varadero to Quebec
- From Varadero to Montreal
Tuesday
- From Varadero to Edmonton
- From Varadero to Toronto
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- From Varadero to Montreal
- From Varadero to Toronto
WORLD2FLY PORTUGAL It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday
- From Varadero to Lisbon
yET AIR, TUI BELGIUM It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Wednesday and Sunday
- From Varadero to Brussels
Swift Air It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero to Miami.
Nolinor NRC It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday
- From Varadero to Montreal
- From Varadero to Toronto
Iberworld Airlines It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Saturday
- From Varadero to Lisbon
singers It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Tuesday and Friday
- From Varadero to Monterrey
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
More Stories
Pedro Castillo: They refused to attack the press during the president’s speech | Policy
5 of the 66 immigrants who were in Yola die and are abandoned in the waters of western Puerto Rico
After nearly a year with cancer, politician and lawyer Domingo Jiménez passed away