Emerging Projects Exhibition: Design Architecture. What is that?” Opens its doors at the Museum of Natural Sciences at the University of Zaragoza

The Director General of Consumer and User Protection, Pablo Martinez, attended the opening of the “Emerging Projects: Design Architecture” exhibition. What is this?” in the Museum of Natural Sciences of the University of Zaragoza (auditorium building), an exhibition that is part of an agreement between the Department of Citizenship and Social Rights and the academic institution on responsible consumption.

The Vice-Chancellor for Culture and Social Projection, Yolanda Polo, also attended the ceremony. Director of the Museum of Natural Sciences at the University of Zaragoza, José Ignacio Canudo; Ignacio Lopez, Professor of Engineering Degree in Industrial Design and Product Development, and Jose Antonio Yago, Director of the College of Engineering and Architecture (EINA).

“The aim of this exhibition – explained Pablo Martinez – is to bring citizens closer to the field of product design in the service of consumers and to appreciate the work done by students of the Industrial Design and Product Development Engineering degree and the Master’s degree in Product Design Engineering.”

The Director General of Consumer and User Protection highlighted the close cooperation between the Department of Citizenship and Social Rights and the academic institution to promote responsible consumption and “this sample – he said – is another example of the importance of cooperation between institutions”.

In this year’s edition, the exhibition presents 15 works of product design and public service design, selected for their originality, ease of use, innovation and contribution to sustainability. The jury, appointed by the University of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon, will choose the winning project, which has received 500 euros.

As stated in the exhibition guide, each model was selected by answering the questions What is it?; What problem does it solve? And why is it useful? Hence its purpose is to promote the design of innovative products that make life easier for consumers within the standards of responsible consumption.

The Faculty of Engineering and Architecture (EINA) of the University of Zaragoza trains design professionals through a study plan that combines humanistic, technical and technological subjects, with a teaching strategy based on project-based learning, team work and close and direct contact with some of the main companies in the area.

The exhibition will remain open until August 26 (from August 1 to 15, the Auditorium is closed), Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Source: Government of Aragon