May 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

Zera Pearson May 16, 2022 1 min read
Why is the Twitter buyout deal paused? What Elon Musk says 0:52

(Reuters) – Elon Musk On Saturday, he tweeted that Twitter’s legal team accused him of violating the confidentiality agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform’s checks on automated users was 100.

“Twitter legal has been summoned to complain that I violated their non-disclosure agreement by revealing that my verification bot sample size is 100!” , Musk tweetedCEO of electric car maker Tesla.

Musk tweeted Friday that his $44 billion cash deal to make the company private was “temporarily put on hold” while he awaits data on the percentage of his fake accounts.

He said his team will test a “random sample of 100 followers” on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to an accusation question sparked Twitter.

When a user asked Musk to “clarify the bot account filtering process,” he replied, “I chose 100 as the number for the sample size, because that’s what Twitter uses for a <5% fake/spam/duplicate account." ".

What Bill Gates thinks about Elon Musk and Twitter 1:22

Musk tweeted early Sunday morning that he had not seen “any” analytics showing that the social media company had less than 5% fake accounts.

He later said “there is a possibility that more than 90% are daily active users.”

See also  'We will fight to the last consequences': A Mexican company's legal battle against Elon Musk in favor of the StarLink brand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

WAPA-TV owner acquires radio stations WKAQ580 and KQ105 FM

May 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Bukele displays models of Bitcoin City and the new El Pacífico Airport

May 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

TelevisaUnivision has agreed to buy Pantaya, the streaming platform – El Financiero

May 10, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

‘He sings for love and doesn’t practice it’: Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at ‘Celebrity House’

May 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Share a NASA robot photo of a door on Mars

May 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Melania Trump is set to become the first woman to run for a second term

May 15, 2022 Winston Hale