Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

(Reuters) – Elon Musk On Saturday, he tweeted that Twitter’s legal team accused him of violating the confidentiality agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform’s checks on automated users was 100.

“Twitter legal has been summoned to complain that I violated their non-disclosure agreement by revealing that my verification bot sample size is 100!” , Musk tweetedCEO of electric car maker Tesla.

Musk tweeted Friday that his $44 billion cash deal to make the company private was “temporarily put on hold” while he awaits data on the percentage of his fake accounts.

He said his team will test a “random sample of 100 followers” on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to an accusation question sparked Twitter.

When a user asked Musk to “clarify the bot account filtering process,” he replied, “I chose 100 as the number for the sample size, because that’s what Twitter uses for a <5% fake/spam/duplicate account." ".

Musk tweeted early Sunday morning that he had not seen “any” analytics showing that the social media company had less than 5% fake accounts.

He later said “there is a possibility that more than 90% are daily active users.”