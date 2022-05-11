WAPA-TV owner acquires radio stations WKAQ580 and KQ105 FM

Hemisphere Media Group, the parent company of WAPA TV, has acquired radio stations WKAQ580 AM and KQ105 FM, now owned by TelevisaUnivision.

The agreement came after TelevisaUnivision acquired Hemisphere’s Spanish-language streaming service for movies and series. PantayaFor an unspecified amount, the radio stations mentioned.

“Hemisphere’s acquisition of some of Univision’s broadcasting assets in Puerto Rico would be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico’s leading television network. After the deal closes, we will continue to work closely with the TelevisaUnivision Uforia programming team who, with their deep musical expertise, will continue programming KQ105 FM,” said Alan. Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere, writing.

TelevisaUnivision President and Transformation Director Pierluigi Gazzolo said of the deal: “The acquisition of Pantaya, which includes prestigious titles such as ‘Señorita 89’ and ‘A la mala’, is a great opportunity to develop our business. Our strategic plan for growth as we continue to re-establish Defining the global streaming landscape”.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary terms of sale, including receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States.