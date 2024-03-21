Electrical workers on the paths of their fellow health workers

Although the saying that when she is not Juana she is her sister is useful, it lacks the slogan that it is one or the other, those facing difficulties are the same workers as always who have managed to change the conditions of the national electrical system.

The transitions have made the joke outdated that the good news is that the blackouts in 2202 will end, and the bad news is that the blackouts will begin in 2023, a year that went better.

The performance of thermal power plants in 2023 has also been maintained in the current 2024 year, confirming their position as a supply base due to fuel shortages in distributed generation subsystems, floating generation and engine sites.

It has never happened in the past year or in the present as in those months when both Johanna and her sister broke down several thermal power plants when repairing them, that now they go out under control for maintenance aimed at ensuring that the thermal subsystem continues as it is. today or better.

Unit 8 of Mariel and Unit 6 of Nuevitas CTE are under maintenance.

Just as Dr. Francisco Durán did during the confrontation with Covid-19, engineer Lazaro Guerra Hernández, technical director of the Electricity Union, appears daily to explain the generation capacity deficit in context.

From pessimistic positions it seemed that Cuba would succumb not to the difficulties of the blockade, but to the epidemic, while scientists and health workers, full of revolutionary confidence in their own strength, succeeded in staving off the danger of lung disease.

These examples of altruism also exist in the field of electrical personnel, and whenever problems occur, it will also be the occasions when they face these problems without getting tired, let alone giving up work.

While the thermal power plants were commissioned yesterday under difficult conditions, the arrival of fuel to the two lakes at Mariel and the Mariel and Moa engine sites, from approximately 12:35 a.m. to 7 a.m. this Wednesday allowed there to be no shortage of generation capacity.

Precisely since the early hours of this morning, the newly merged company Guiteras has presented a problem that its group is trying to solve before peak demand hours, according to information obtained by colleague José Ramón Solís.

The impact of the previous day was less than expected, and today there is a trend towards improvement, as the fuel shortage in 67 distributed generating stations and the Santiago de Cuba swamp will cause a deficit of 518 MW, which is more or less half that of the previous days.

Today, the effect will be 600 megawatts at noon, and 940 megawatts at night, and it will not be greater because two Moa engines will enter after being supplied with fuel.

As long as Juana and her sister are causing problems, the electric union workers will remain on the first line of confrontation, in their red zone, but only if customers or consumers support them with saving measures as has already happened with the use of electricity. Mask and other protective measures, the effects will be reduced.