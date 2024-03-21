JetBlue will no longer fly to several destinations in Latin America and the US – NBC New England

JetBlue continues to realign its routes and has announced a series of cost-cutting measures after a failed attempt to take over Spirit Airlines, which will undoubtedly affect thousands of passengers.

The airline will reduce its flights from Los Angeles from 34 flights per day to 24, and will also cut routes from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Seattle; And so is Miami. Las vigas; Reno, Nevada; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

JetBlue also announced that it will end its flights to… Bogotácolombia; KetoEcuador; Lime, Peru; and Kansas City, Missouri, in June, and flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Austin, Atlanta; Nashville and Salt Lake City, as well as between New York and Detroit.

The company will now focus on profitable intercontinental routes and will focus on “core” routes along the East Coast and those serving vacation destinations in the Caribbean, according to an internal memo obtained by NBC News.

This is the second round of flight reductions announced by the airline this year. In January, it reported route reductions that affected flights to New York, San Jose and Puerto Rico, among other cities.

What is behind these measures?

Routes and markets did not meet expectations, JetBlue said in a statement. It said in January that it was on track to cut expenses by $200 million by the end of the year

“JetBlue is constantly evaluating our routes to better serve our customers, return our airline to profitability and find ways to improve our reliability,” he said.

JetBlue has struggled to regain a stable financial position in the post-pandemic period. In the most recent quarter, it reported a decline in revenue and a net loss. It also said it expects 15 Airbus planes to be out of service due to maintenance issues.

JetBlue is charting its path as an independent airline after a judge blocked its plan to buy Spirit Airlines. Last year, an independent judge annulled its partnership with American Airlines.