Elon Musk has launched his own completely free AI machine, and will try to compete on the level of ChatGPT – Teach Me About Science

The businessman and founder of the space agency at the present time, Elon Musk, announced to the public a new advance in technology from his side to the world. A new AI capable of matching its most famous competitors, but for free.

We are in a time where technology plays a role in many aspects of our lives with the aim of making our days more bearable.

Technological progress has brought us many things, from the Internet with which we are all connected, to smart devices with which we can perform hundreds of tasks, to truly sophisticated software that attempts to emulate human intelligence.

This last technology mentioned is more or less artificial intelligence, also known as artificial intelligence. These AI systems work in different ways depending on their purpose and the manufacturer.

However, AI systems generally aim to accomplish complex tasks that could previously only be performed by humans and learn in the process while self-building, according to information from Universal business machines.

AI technologies have come a long way to become what they are truly intended to be, software capable of being 100% self-sufficient and able to learn without the help of a programmer.

There is currently a fairly wide range of AIs online that most of us have access to, some of which are free and others which require payment to access all functions.

Among them we can find the most famous ones, ChatGPT from OpenAI, Gemini from Google, Bing Creator from Microsoft, Midjourney from GitHub, among many others.

Despite the huge competition he faces, Elon Musk announced the launch of his own artificial intelligence, which promises to be on the level of ChatGPT, but completely free.

Musk had previously announced this major event, and even said that he hopes this artificial intelligence will reach the goal of “general artificial intelligence” by 2029, that is, artificial intelligence capable of thinking, reasoning, and feeling like a human.

This began with the start of a new company by Elon Musk. xAIa company whose sole goal will be to develop this type of technology to its fullest potential.

The artificial intelligence in question will be called “Understands at length“This is an AI with amazing capabilities, even, as Musk put it, ‘This is a giant model with 314 billion parameters.’”

It is expected to develop to the point that this artificial intelligence will be able to answer questions in physics, astronomy, mathematics, and many other areas of science that raise questions that humans have not been able to answer.

The perfect AI model for developers and researchers who need such technology for their projects, and best of all, it's completely free.

They still have a lot of details to fine-tune if Musk seeks to make this AI competition for today's biggest AI companies, but he has very specific and ambitious visions, the results of which we'll have to wait to see.