Econo eliminates two supermarkets in the western region

Economy supermarket She mentioned that two stores in the Western District are no longer part of her supermarket chain.

“We would like to inform you that the store located in the municipality of Aguada and the store located on Victoria Street in the municipality of Aguadilla will not be part of the Econo supermarket chain,” said Eduardo Markswatch, President and CEO (CEO). ). In English).

Both stores belong to a single operator, which has been a partner of Econo since 2001, according to Markswatch.

In particular, the Econo of Victoria Street in Aguadilla Tagged in recent months by Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) in their fridge decomposing meat. At the time, DACO officials indicated that they were alerted to the situation by anonymous secrets from consumers, and when the agency’s inspectors went to the supermarket, they were able to confirm the validity of the complaints.

Econo’s management took action on the matter, and commissioned the quality control team to investigate the cause of what happened, and at first, they did not rule out that it was due to the constant voltage drop affecting electrical appliances. However, they emphasized that it was a solo event, as their meat is of high quality.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reached the supermarket on Victoria Street and confiscated all the meat in said refrigerator.

The head of Econo explained that after completing the investigation into what happened, a report was submitted to the board of directors and shareholders, who decided that both stores should leave the chain.

“It is important to note that the store known as Econo Aguadilla Gate 5 continues to operate as usual to serve all of our customers and the general public,” Markswash explained.

“The chain will continue to operate the remaining 62 stores in 46 municipalities in Puerto Rico, providing quality, service and prices to consumers,” the CEO of Econo added.

Founded in 1970, Econo Supermarkets has a workforce of over 8000 employees.