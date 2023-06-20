Earth Science Week has kicked off in Cicese’s Institutional Hall

Carla Padilla / Overwatch

Offering seminars, research projects and a series of talks delivered by faculty, who will share experiences and challenges overcome in five decades, Geosciences Week kicked off yesterday in Cicese Institutional Hall.

According to information provided by the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education of Ensenada (Cicese), activities will be held from June 19 to 23, as part of the center’s 50th anniversary.

The Department of Geosciences consists of three academic departments, namely Geology, Applied Geophysics and Seismology, therefore, from Monday to Wednesday, there will be a seminar for each discipline.

On the first day of activities, brief presentations were given on geological earthquakes and landslide scars, environmental geosciences of Ensenada, studies of volcanic activity, Gulf of California basin structures, and geosciences.

In addition, David Kimbrough, a researcher at San Diego State University on the geological survey of Baja California and scientific cooperation that has occurred between Mexico and the United States since 1971; So is Dirk Fry of the University of the Western Cape, South Africa.

Activities all week

During Tuesday, presentations will focus on geophysics, with Cicese researchers presenting geophysical exploration of wells, geothermal deposits, terrain properties and geological faults, and Sergio Chávez Pérez, of the Mexican Petroleum Institute, will be the guest speaker.

Presentations on Wednesday will be in the field of seismology, on how geodesy and GPS technology can be used to determine the movement of geological faults in Baja California, from Mexicali to San Quentin; In addition to the Cerro Prieto geothermal studies conducted by Cicese over the past 50 years.

Also guests will be Allen Husker and Joanne Stock, of Caltech, with the themes “Earthquakes on the Moon” and “Tectonic Evolution of the Boundary between the Pacific and North American Plates in the Upper Gulf of California.”

Activities on Thursday will focus on the postgraduate course in Earth Sciences, which has orientations in applied geophysics, seismology, geology, and environmental geosciences. Graduate students will present their thesis projects through poster exhibitions, while postdoctoral researchers will share their expertise. .

On the same day, at 9:00 a.m., Joanne Stock will give a talk on “Gender and Diversity: Perspectives from 40 Years of Scientific Research in the Earth Sciences”; While Sergio Chavez will participate in the discussion on “Postgraduate Experiences and Professional Development”. And from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Department of Earth Sciences will receive local school groups, an activity that requires pre-registration at [email protected].

Finally, conversations on Friday will focus on Cicese’s history, such as the beginnings of exploration geophysics at this research center, the development of the departments, and the memories and contributions of distinguished scientists.