Download the latest version of the APK

What is WhatsApp Plus Blue?

WhatsApp Plus Blue is a modified version of the WhatsApp instant messaging app. It is developed by independent programmers and offers a wide range of additional features compared to the official version of WhatsApp. This mod allows users to customize their chatting experience and take advantage of exclusive features not found in the original app.

How to download and install WhatsApp Plus Blue

Before downloading WhatsApp Plus, you need to keep in mind that this mod version is not available on official app stores like Google Play Store or App Store. To get WhatsApp Plus, you must follow these steps:

Enable the option to install from unknown sources: Go to your Android device settings and enable the option to install from unknown sources. This will allow the installation of apps downloaded outside the official app store. Download the APK file: Visit the official website of WhatsApp Plus Azul and download latest apk file. Install WhatsApp Plus Blue: Once you download the APK file, open it and start the installation process. Follow the instructions on the screen and wait for the installation to complete. Confirm your phone or mobile number: After installation, open WhatsApp Plus Blue and verify your phone number by following the given steps.

Once these steps are completed, you will be able to enjoy all the additional functions and features that WhatsApp Plus Blue has to offer.

WhatsApp Plus Blue news and features

WhatsApp Plus Blue offers a wide range of functions and features that enhance the experience of using WhatsApp. Among the most prominent innovations are:

Advanced customization

WhatsApp Plus Azul allows you to customize the user interface and themes of the app. You can choose from a variety of visual styles and colors to make your chat experience unique.

Enhanced privacy features

With WhatsApp Plus Blue, you can hide your online status, disable the double blue tick that a message has been read, and use additional privacy features to protect your personal information.

Share large files

WhatsApp Plus Blue allows you to share larger files compared to the official version of WhatsApp. This is especially useful when you want to send high quality media files to your contacts.

Symbols and emoji customization options

WhatsApp Plus Blue offers a variety of customization options for the icons and icons of the app. You can choose from different styles and combinations of emoticons to express yourself in a unique way.

Is it safe to use WhatsApp Plus Blue?

Although WhatsApp Plus offers additional features, it is important to note that this modified version is not official and is not endorsed by WhatsApp. By using WhatsApp Plus, you may be putting the security of your account and your personal data at risk.

WhatsApp, the company behind the official app, considers using modified versions of WhatsApp to be a violation of their terms of service. Also, the security of data shared through these unofficial versions cannot be guaranteed.

Therefore, it is recommended to use the official version of WhatsApp to ensure the security and privacy of your chats and personal data.