Dominican Journalists Win New York Emmy Awards

Winston Hale October 10, 2022 2 min read

Dominican journalists. Eliezer Marte, Darling Burties, Gary Merson and Esperanza Ceballos He received the award at the 65th Emmy Awards in New York City.

In addition to the three statuettes in individual categories, Marte was also awarded in the team category for best morning news coverage of the winter storm. He has received a total of 4 awards.

During the ceremony, the Dominican-born journalist, who currently works for the Telemundo network in the Big Apple, picked up 3 statues for her performance at the channel.

Marte received an award for an investigation that highlighted the harsh reality many immigrants face. NYC Illegal Basement Living Costs High Rent. Marte explained how some of the residents of these places drowned after the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The presenter was also recognized for a special report on the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic and the damage the disease has caused to society at a psychological and emotional level.

A series about The struggle, evolution and achievements of the LGBTQ community Another victory for Mars in the last 5 decades.

Eliezer Marte receives the award for the second year in a row for his reporting on Telemundo newscasts.

Last year, the bilingual journalist took home 4 statues in 4 different categories.

Marte has taken another professional step forward as she works as a substitute news anchor and sometimes contributes to the Anglo-Saxon network NBC.

Rather, Darling Birdies The Telemundo network anchor was one of the night’s big winners, picking up five awards.

Journalists from the Univision Network Gary Merson and Esperanza Ceballo They took home two and one idol respectively.

