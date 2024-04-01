Do you have Alexa at home? This is how you can change WiFi networks easily, step by step – teach me about science

Many people have purchased the Alexa echo smart device to have their own virtual assistant at home and enjoy all its conveniences. We know that this compact equipment is very useful for various activities and also has the advantage of a very reasonable cost, which is why it is positioned as one of the best-selling virtual assistants in Mexico and in the world.

This device is capable of performing a large number of functions and activities that you cannot even imagine, we can mention for example: making phone calls, creating alerts and reminders, saving your agenda, answering your questions, telling stories or stories to you, narrating you are joking, talking Here's the weather, I play your favorite music, I'm your English teacher, you control other smart devices (such as screens, speakers, lamps, curtains), and I'll even be a watchman for your home, activating special settings for this purpose.

We know that when you configure your Alexa device for the first time, it can be a bit tedious or complicated, so it must be done with great care and precision to avoid making mistakes so that your device can work properly. If for some reason you have to change Wi-Fi networks, you'll need to consider the steps we're sharing below to do it right and your Alexa device can continue working as it should.

Today we will teach you how to change the Wi-Fi network on Alexa echo Show and Alexa echo dot devices, so pay close attention and don't miss any details.

How do you change the Wi-Fi network on your Echo Show?

This procedure is very simple, especially for this model, as it has a screen that facilitates everything. To do this, perform the following steps:

Firstly: Swipe down from the top of the screen and select Settings.

second: Tap Network, choose the new Wi-Fi network, and enter the password.

We're done, now your Echo Show is connected to the new network and you can continue using it as usual.

Change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa Echo speaker

Although this procedure is a little longer, this does not mean that it is difficult to implement. All you have to do is carefully follow these summary steps that we share with you:

First: Download the Alexa application on your Android phone: https://play.google.com/store/games?hl=ar&gl=US On iPhone and iOS mobile phones: https://www.apple.com/app-store/

second: Open the Alexa app, sign in with your Amazon account, and select Devices.

Third parties: Choose the Echo speaker you want to set up, then tap Device Settings.

room:Select a Wi-Fi network, choose the new Wi-Fi network, and enter the password.

We've finished this last step and your Echo speaker will connect to the new network so you can continue to enjoy its amenities.

In case you don't remember your Wi-Fi password, you can find it in your router settings or you can check it on your laptop by entering Networks and Internet. In some cases you may need to restart your Echo device after changing your Wi-Fi network.