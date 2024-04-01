Instagram is working on a feature that will improve engagement with Reels

The arrival of the Blend feature will allow users to share a private feed to discover new content. (Reuters)

Instagram It continues its commitment to improving the user experience on Reels. It was recently announced that a new feature has been developed that promises to change the way we discover and share content in this video format.

The name of the new tool is Blend, which is a feature it is designed to provide Experience a personal recommendation, Allowing users to find content that really interests them and suits their tastes.

As TechCrunch reports, this functionality emerges as a unique tool It will allow two users to enjoy a private feed of recommended reels, adapted to suit the interests of both. This feature, which is still in the internal testing phase, was discovered by reverse engineer Alejandro Paluzzi, who is known for revealing features of social media platforms before they are officially released.

Essentially, this feature will leverage the history of interactions between users and their shared interests to create a personalized Reels feed. According to the information provided, Blend will analyze the reels shared between users, as well as their individual preferences, to create recommendations that suit their specific tastes.

This means that if two users share a love of comedy, music, or sports, the choice will be in charge And provide reels related to these topics as a priority.

One of the most interesting features of Blend is its ability to dynamically adapt as users interact with content. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, it is expected that this feature will receive regular updates with new recommendations or be constantly modified based on changing user preferences.

This flexibility will ensure that the Blend feed remains fresh and relevant at all times, providing a continuous discovery experience.

Additionally, this tool promises to be a collaborative tool, allowing users to invite friends to participate in their personal feed. This would encourage social interaction and co-creation of content between users with common interests. Similar to Spotify, where users can consolidate their playlists into one feature, Instagram seeks to foster connection between its users through shared content.

The arrival of this feature will help improve the user experience. First, this option may make it easier to discover relevant and interesting content, eliminating the need to actively search for new reels. By providing personal recommendationsBlend can help users find content that interests them more quickly and efficiently, thus enriching their experience on the platform.

Likewise, Blend can strengthen social connections between users, by allowing them to share and enjoy content with their friends. The ability to create a collaborative feed based on shared interests will enhance interaction and engagement within the Instagram community, cementing its position as a leading social platform.

finally, The arrival of this tool represents a smart strategy on Instagram's part to differentiate itself from its main competitor, TikTo.K. Although both platforms offer short-form video content, Blend offers a new dimension of personalization and collaboration that hasn't been seen on TikTok yet. This may appeal to users looking for a more personalized and socially connected experience.

At the moment, the launch of this feature has not been announced by Meta or Instagram, so it is still in the development phase and it is not clear when it might be officially included on the platform. next toWe still need to know more details about how it works and what additional options it will have.