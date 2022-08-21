August 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Direct payments starting at $1682 in the US

Winston Hale August 21, 2022 2 min read

According to reports earlier in the day, the first half of the direct payment of $1,682.00 dollars will be sent in a few days.

In the United States, beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income program will receive a stipend of US$1,682.00 in two payments, the first of which will arrive in a few days.

Beneficiaries will receive the first payment of $841.00 on September 1, 2022. A second payment with the same amount of dollars will be made on September 30 because the Defense Administration has upgraded the community.

Couples eligible for this direct payment will receive two installments of $1,261 in September. On the other hand, essential persons, or persons who receive Supplemental Security Income and live with a person providing necessary care, will also receive two payments of $421 each in September.

Second consolidated payment of 2022

As it is known, the second month of 2022 is September 2nd, in which people receive Supplementary Security Income payments. Earlier this scholarship was awarded in April and later in December.

As described above, double payments will compensate for non-remittance months. It ensures that eligible beneficiaries receive 12 payments per year in January, May and October.

In 2023, Social Security payments will increase in the United States

According to analysts, Social Security payments should increase in 2023. This is in response to rising inflation rates. However, some people may earn less than they currently do because the increased payments put them in a higher tax bracket. In other words, the income level to benefit from this assistance will be adjusted.

See also  Evacuation as derailed train cars explode in Iowa

According to the agency Nextstar Media WireUnless the United States Congress takes new measures, at current rates, Social Security cannot cover all the benefits needed in the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Alejandro Toledo will testify this Monday the 22nd in the trial against Ollanda Humala and Nadine Heredia.

August 21, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Texas sends settlers by bus; Many people are happy to go

August 20, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

3 dead as two planes collide in California

August 19, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Direct payments starting at $1682 in the US

August 21, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

CITA Presents Plant Science Projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture

August 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Diego Aguirre was sent off by the machine, after a 7-0 win over America

August 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

They ordered the suspension of arrest warrants and extradition orders for NLA negotiators

August 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward