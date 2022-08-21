August 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Alejandro Toledo will testify this Monday the 22nd in the trial against Ollanda Humala and Nadine Heredia.

Winston Hale August 21, 2022 2 min read

Former President Alexander Toledo He is due to give his statement on Monday, August 22 as part of the former president’s oral hearing Ollanda Humala and his wife, the former First Lady, Nadine Herediafor the offense charged Financial fraud In the framework of investigations The ‘Odebrecht’ case.

Judge Naiko CoronadoWho is in charge? Third National Collegiate Criminal CourtToledo recounted that Manrique would almost certainly appear after being notified for this diligence at home under house arrest. AmericaAs part of the extradition process requested by a Peruvian judge from US authorities as a result of the said case.

The Magistrate gave an account of the contents of the record sent Embassy of Peru in San FranciscoIn California, it was verified that a notice had been served on the former president to give his testimony in the case against Humala Tasso and his wife.

Solicitor German Juarez AtochSpecial Committee of the Prosecutor’s Office on Cases Otbrecht Y Car washAs requested by the former President Alexander Toledo Testify about alleged financial support from VenezuelaThrough diplomatic pouches, to finance the presidential election campaign Ollanda Humala In 2006, among other topics.

Tax claim

In this case, the Public Ministry He has demanded a 20-year prison sentence for the former president’s partner. In the case of Ollanta Humala, 10 years were added for the events of the 2011 campaign, and in the case of Nadine Heredia, a further 10 years were requested for the events of that year’s campaign.

It should be noted that the same jail term for this case was also requested for the mother of former First Lady Antonia Alarcon. For her brother, Ilan Heredia and her friend Rocio Calderon.

