Did he insult the “Chinese”? Polillo called him “Malba”…for missing a penalty

Junior coach responded to Chino’s decision with a penalty kick against Chico.

“Bolillo” Gomez and “Panzer” Carvajal

April 13, 2023, 11:34 p.m.



Junior from Barranquilla He improved in his form and despite the fact that he started losing, he had a good second half that almost led him to victory on the 13th date of the BetPlay League 2023-I against Boyaca Chico, who played well with him in the capital.

Be sure to miss a penalty kick in the last minute by Luis “Chino” Sandoval It was the most important event of the game, because with this goal Junior could win and breathe more in the league.

After a missed penalty on Sandoval, H.JHernán Dario ‘Bulillo’ Gomez has gone viral for an angry reaction against ‘Chino’ and apparently calling him the ‘bad guy’, According to what was seen on his lips when the TV broadcast camera focused on him.

In the same way, “Bolillo” attended a press conference to clarify the doubts and when asked about the opinion of who should have taken the penalty kick, the coach was not forceful when he said that the person who takes penalties in Junior is “Cariaco”. “.

“The person charging is “Cariaco”. If you understand me. whom he accuses, Polillo Gomez said bluntly.

In the same way, he talked about the match and saw that the tie was a negative result, because they needed to win with a yes or a yes to get close, although he believed that he could reverse the situation after the good performance of the junior.

“The team has improved a lot, they run and recover quickly and keep the opposition we are up against difficult because of their ranking. No team wins three games in a row and we had the choice, but so does football. We could be calmer if we win, but a draw doesn’t help, today takes us too far and forces us to look for results elsewhere.Gomez finished.

At the moment Junior is collecting 15 points and is in 13th place and now his next opponent will be Deportes Tolima on April 16 for date 14.