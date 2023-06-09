Diaz-Canel attends the Gender Observatory show

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, attended today the official presentation of the Cuban Observatory for Gender Equality.

In the Capitol – the seat of the Parliament of the Greater Antilles – he is accompanied by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of Popular Power. Teresa Amaril Bui, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the party and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women, and Ines María Chapman Wu, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic.

Amarelle Boe explained that the National Program for the Advancement of Women in the Greater Antilles – sponsored by the organization she represents – is seen as the nation’s agenda for the advancement of women and represents a point of continuity, progress and development for gender equality. in the nation.

He commented on this by saying that they from the Union of Cuban Women highlight the responsibility of systematically confronting violent or discriminatory demonstrations in all areas of society, and the need to spread the existing problems in all scenarios.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women highlighted the usefulness of the Observatory for Gender Equality in identifying problems and formulating public policies.

(with information from ACN)

