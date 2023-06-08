June 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

President Xiomara Castro on her way to China

Phyllis Ward June 9, 2023 2 min read

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. –President of Honduras Xiomara Castro left Honduras People’s republic of China Wednesday evening (June 7) and will arrive in the Asian giant’s home country Friday noon as planned.

Although no photos of her trip have been shared yet, as is usually the case through official social networks, the Presidential House made it clear that the President will arrive in China for various meetings, including with her counterpart Xi Jinping.

Castro is accompanied by at least five officials from his government, personnel from the presidential palace and the national press who have been invited by the Chinese government.

Among the officials who traveled with President Castro were her son and private secretary Hector Zelaya and Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina.

In addition, part of the delegation are Laura Suazo, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG); Lucky City, owner of MiAmbiente; and an official from the Economic Development Secretariat.

Hortensia Zelaya, daughter of President Castro and Vice President Lieber, also traveled to China.

The Chinese embassy is already operating in Honduras

China officially opened its embassy in Tegucigalpa on Monday, and for the time being it will operate out of the Hyatt Hotel in the capital, taking care of most matters that arise in a diplomatic office.

The opening of the physical institution that formalizes diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries was led by Yu Bo, director of Chinese business in Honduras, and Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina.

To address issues at the Embassy, ​​email [email protected] will be available, in addition, there will be some procedures that will not be carried out on the spot.

See also  PREPA denies it will have power generation problems at Christmas

This article has been signed anonymously to protect its authors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

This country has the best wines in the world for 2023

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Russian University wants to open a branch in Havana

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Sandra Cuevas, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, could be removed from office, reports the media | News from Mexico

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp is updated by sending high-resolution images: this is how it is used

June 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

President Xiomara Castro on her way to China

June 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how Copa Airlines will fly to Cuba in June 2023

June 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Heat Awards 2023 LIVE via live broadcast: Official link | live youtube | Instagram | time | Dominican Republic | Peru | Ecuador | Skip intro

June 9, 2023 Lane Skeldon