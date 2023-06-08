President Xiomara Castro on her way to China

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. –President of Honduras Xiomara Castro left Honduras People’s republic of China Wednesday evening (June 7) and will arrive in the Asian giant’s home country Friday noon as planned. Although no photos of her trip have been shared yet, as is usually the case through official social networks, the Presidential House made it clear that the President will arrive in China for various meetings, including with her counterpart Xi Jinping. Castro is accompanied by at least five officials from his government, personnel from the presidential palace and the national press who have been invited by the Chinese government.

Among the officials who traveled with President Castro were her son and private secretary Hector Zelaya and Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina. In addition, part of the delegation are Laura Suazo, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG); Lucky City, owner of MiAmbiente; and an official from the Economic Development Secretariat. Hortensia Zelaya, daughter of President Castro and Vice President Lieber, also traveled to China.

The Chinese embassy is already operating in Honduras

China officially opened its embassy in Tegucigalpa on Monday, and for the time being it will operate out of the Hyatt Hotel in the capital, taking care of most matters that arise in a diplomatic office. The opening of the physical institution that formalizes diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries was led by Yu Bo, director of Chinese business in Honduras, and Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina. To address issues at the Embassy, ​​email [email protected] will be available, in addition, there will be some procedures that will not be carried out on the spot.

