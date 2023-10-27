Deaths, damages, latest news and more

Otis made landfall Wednesday in the Mexican Pacific Ocean as a Category 5 hurricane, the maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Although only the remains of Otis remained, its passage brought heavy rains and caused damage to roads, streets, homes, buildings and electrical and communications infrastructure, according to the federal government, which reported Thursday that there were at least 27 dead and four missing. .

In this context, the authorities, non-governmental organizations and educational institutions announced the opening of collection centers to help those affected. Here we present the main points.

Marine and Tourism Secretaries

The Mexican government reported on Wednesday night in a statement that its Secretariats of the Navy (Semar) and Tourism (Sectur) opened collection centers at their facilities in Mexico City.

The Semar Center will be at Door 4 of the unit, located at Avenida Escuela Naval Militar 861. It will operate Monday through Sunday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM (local time) and will receive non-perishable products such as tuna in water, vegetable salad, Packaged dried fruits, cans or packages of pre-cooked beans, whole grain crackers, amaranth and bottled water.

Sectur’s center will be located on the ground floor of its headquarters building located at Avenida Presidente Masaryk 172. It will operate from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (local time) and will receive the same products as Semar, as well as candles, matches, lighters, flavored liquid serums and milk in Tetra Pak containers.

Mexican Red Cross

The NGO reported on Wednesday that its collection center will be at its national headquarters, at Juan Luis Vives 200. The place will be open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (local time).

(the organization shown on the stick or toothpaste) and household hygiene products (such as brooms, bleach, soap powder, brushes, or plastic gloves).

Mexican Red Cross Director General José Antonio Monroy Zermeño told CNN on Wednesday that they are currently asking people not to bring water or clothes, and people can also support by donating money to pay for the transportation of everything. It has been collected.

National University

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the country’s main public university, said that starting Thursday it will open a flagpole assembly center at the Universidad Olympic Stadium, located on Insurgentes Sur Street, in Mexico City.

There, they will receive canned food, first aid products, personal hygiene supplies, blankets, clothes in good condition, sanitary napkins, diapers, and tools for removing debris such as wheelbarrows, shovels and shovels, the foundation said in a statement.

Polytechnic Institute

The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), one of the public higher education institutions with the highest enrollment rates in Mexico, said it will have two collection centers. One will be in the Secretariat of Innovation and Social Integration (Juan de Dios Batiz Street, no number) and the other will be in the Technological Business Incubation Directorate (Manuel Carpio Street, no number).

Both locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time).

As with the Red Cross, IPN has divided needed supplies into three categories: food, personal hygiene products, and household hygiene products.

The list of collection centers may expand in the coming days, because in cases of natural disasters, governmental and non-governmental institutions usually open these places in the capital or other states to support victims.

Read the full memo here

With information from Natalia Cano.