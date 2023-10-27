The Puno Public Prosecutor’s Office has archived the investigation into Evo Morales | Evo Morales | Public Ministry | | Policy

After nearly ten months, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Puno ordered the final archiving of the preparatory investigation it opened against former Bolivia President Evo Morales for alleged crimes against national security and treason in the form of an attack on national sovereignty.

This measure also affects the former regional governor of Puno, Germán Alejo Abaza, who was convicted of an alleged crime against public administration and usurpation of functions; This was determined by the decision of the Second Regional Criminal Prosecutor’s Office in Puno headed by Ivan Malia.

Morales and Alejo, along with fugitive Peruvian Free Party Secretary General Vladimir Ceron, were indicted by Congressman Jorge Montoya in January, in the context of registered social protests against the government of Dina Boluarte after Pedro’s failed coup. Castillo, for promoting a secessionist plan promoting the union of the Puno region with Ronasur, a political program created by the former Bolivian president.

In this same case, at the beginning of this month, former GEIN employee Jose Luis Gil filed a new complaint against Morales for alleged crimes of criminal organization and aggravated extortion.

