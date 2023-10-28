How to make rice flour at home easily and its uses

For 4 people

Difficulty: Easy

Start by choosing the amount of rice you want to turn into flour. You can use white or brown rice depending on your preference.

Wash the rice under cold water to remove any impurities. Then drain it well.

Spread the washed rice on a tray or flat surface and let it air dry for a few minutes. Make sure it is completely dry before continuing.

Once the rice is dry, you can grind it to make flour. You can use a coffee grinder, blender, or food processor.

Add dry rice in small quantities so as not to overload the device you decide to use. Grind or grind it until you obtain a smooth, flour-like consistency. If you have a sieve, you can use it to remove any large pieces and get a more homogeneous flour.

Store rice flour in an airtight container to keep it fresh. You can keep it in a cool, dark place.

What is the use of rice flour?

Homemade rice flour is a great gluten-free alternative to wheat flour and is used in a variety of recipes. We show you the most common uses:

the bread: You can use rice flour instead of wheat flour to make gluten-free pancakes. Mix it with eggs, milk and other ingredients to make pancake batter.

breaded: It is ideal for coating foods before frying them. Provides a crispy layer.

Sauces and soups: It is used as a thickener in sauces and soups. Mix it with water and add it to your recipe to get the desired consistency.

Gluten-free bread: You can use rice flour in baking recipes, such as muffins, muffins, and muffins, to make gluten-free versions.

Asian recipes In Asian cuisine, rice flour is used to make noodles, rice paper, Dumplings And other traditional dishes.

Thick desserts: Rice flour is also used to thicken desserts such as puddings and custards.

Take into consideration that Rice flour has a bland flavor and does not add a distinct flavor to recipes. Therefore, it becomes a versatile option in the kitchen, especially for people on a gluten-free diet.

Benefits of eating rice flour

It is gluten-free, making it a good choice for people with gluten intolerance or on a gluten-free diet.

It is low in calories and fat.

It is a good source of fibre.

It has a neutral flavour, making it versatile for use in a variety of recipes.

How to make rice flour at home easily and learn its uses

Follow us Facebook To stay up to date with the latest news, reviews, places, recipes, helpful tips and tricks and much more. Discover all the content that we “cook” directly to your taste.

In Directo al Paladar México you can also read | How to make “Arroz Guajillo” with Chef Oropeza’s easy recipe | What happens if we eat rice every day: is it good or does it affect our health? Experts explain to us | How to prepare “Food Wars!”: Shokugeki no Sōma-style white rice