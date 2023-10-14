Dávila Pernas continues to hint at his desire to become Resident Commissioner – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

He posted a video on his X account revealing that he will be making an announcement soon.

Luis Davila Pernas at the Federal Capitol. Image: Image published in X

It is becoming increasingly clear that Luis Davila Pernas, director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Department (PRFAA), will compete in the expected primary for resident police station within the New Progressive Party.

Other personalities who will compete in the said competition were also mentioned: William Villafane and Larry Seilhamer.

Dávila Pernas, who was appointed to the position in March by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account of himself speaking to another camera while standing in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

The video is in black and white and is accompanied by a single word: “Coming soon.”

You can watch X’s video here:

Upon his appointment to the management of the PRFAA, it was noted that Davila Pernas, the son of political analyst Luis Davila Colón, served as Deputy Director of the PRFAA in 2017. According to a La Fortaleza press release, he has extensive work experience that includes advising private clients on legislative, administrative and policy matters The public, and their representation in Congress, the federal executive branch, and state governments.

They also cited him as an expert on issues related to federal advice, including disaster recovery policy, the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, for short in English), and Medicare and Medicaid.

Davila Pernas holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University (FIU) and a juris doctorate from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico (UIPR). Subsequently, he was admitted as a barrister in Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and the First Circuit of Appeals. Since 2017 he has been a member of the US Democratic National Committee, as “National Committeeman” for Puerto Rico.