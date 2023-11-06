November 7, 2023

Daniel Noboa is now the official President of Ecuador

The plenary session of the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 officially awarded the Medal of the President of Ecuador to Daniel Noboa.

Also for Veronica Abad Rojas As Vice President of the Republic.

Bilateral Democratic Action Alliance National The ADN was elected in the early second round of elections on October 15.

The National Electoral Council also announced the results of the National and Foreign Assembly members.

Thus, the results of the presidential elections are final and cannot be challenged.

This is because as of November 4, 2023, no appeals have been filed at the headquarters of the National Electoral Commission or before the controversial Electoral Tribunal (TCE).

Likewise, the Tribunal for Contested Electoral (TCE) It reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, no appeals had been filed and there were no legal proceedings pending.

Therefore, the results are stable, and in this way they are Declared elected authorities.

The official results indicate that, with a total of 13,454,803 voters, the duo Daniel Noboa and Veronica Abad, from the ADN Alliance, obtained 5,251,695 votes, or 51.83%, according to the official results.

While Luisa Gonzalez and Andres Arauz, from the Civil Revolution Movement, received 4,880,831, or 48.17% of the votes.

The National Electoral Council also decided, by a majority of five votes, in favor of announcing the final results and allocating seats to the dignity of members of the National Assembly.

