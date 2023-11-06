Gaza is cut off again; Israel claims to have divided the coastal strip into two parts

But a new “collapse of communications” across Gaza, condemned by the internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmed by the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel, has further complicated the process of conveying details about the new phase of the military offensive.

“We have lost contact with the vast majority of UNRWA team members,” he said. Associated Press Spokesperson for the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, Juliet Touma, the first outage in Gaza lasted 36 hours and the second a few hours.

The moment two injured children found their younger brother after a bombing in Gaza

Israel continues its attacks on refugee camps

Early Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed two refugee camps in central Gaza, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens, health authorities said.

First, air strikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp during the night. At least 40 people died there and 34 others were injured, according to the Ministry of Health. The camp is located in the area where the Israeli army has urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge as it focuses its attack on the north.

Then, another air strike hit the Bureiji refugee camp, in central Gaza, which had been attacked before. Al-Aqsa Hospital staff told the Associated Press that at least 13 people had died. It is estimated that 46 thousand people live in the countryside.

Israel rejects a ceasefire, while Blinken visits the region

Despite calls and demonstrations abroad, Israel continued its bombing of Gaza, claiming that it was targeting Hamas, and accusing it of using civilians as human shields. Critics claim that Israeli attacks are often disproportionate given the large number of civilians killed.

Then he arrived in Baghdad unexpectedly, on a visit that sent a message to Iran of the United States’ commitment to its allies in the region. “It was very important to send a clear message to anyone who might seek to exploit the conflict in Gaza to threaten our people here or anywhere in the region: Don’t do it,” Blinken told reporters at the capital’s airport. .Iraqi .

Air strikes destroyed residential neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip. The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs says more than half of the remaining population, about 300,000 people, are staying in UN-run facilities.

Israeli planes again dropped leaflets urging people to head south over a four-hour period on Sunday. Crowds were seen walking along Gaza’s main north-south highway carrying luggage, pets and pushing wheelchairs. Others carried donkey carts.

The Israeli military said a one-way corridor would be maintained for residents of the north to flee to the southern part of Gaza.

According to the United Nations, nearly 1.5 million people in Gaza, 70% of the population, have fled their homes. Food, water and fuel needed to operate the generators that supply hospitals and other facilities are also running out. Fuel has not arrived for nearly a month, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.