Culture – the word mango is included in the RAE قاموس dictionary

The word “mango” is already part of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) Spanish Dictionary.

As part of the “Being Dominican is the Best” campaign, Dominican supermarket chain Jumbo has begun efforts to promote the inclusion of the term and thus the popular gastronomical dish of Dominican Republic.

During this process, we worked alongside the Dominican Language Academy.

The process began on February 2, 2021, the date Jumbo activated its social networks to raise awareness of the importance of Dominican identity and language.

In this way, content creators who specialize in educating Dominicans about relevant issues and the general public were encouraged to echo the proposal.

The content has been compiled under the hashtag #ManguEnLaRAE, with the aim of having a multinational scope.

The label itself reinforced target audience responses around the initiative to appreciate the word “mango” and the culture that surrounds it.