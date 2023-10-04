Cubans will no longer be able to buy fuel with cash

The accelerated banking operations promoted by the Cuban regime have reached the country’s service centers, where, as of October 31, drivers will no longer be able to buy fuel with cash.

The city government reported on its website Citizen portal “On October 31, the demonetization of fuel sales at Cuban service centers ends, with Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey and Holguin included in the schedule.”

The memorandum states that electronic payment methods will be used exclusively for fuel purchases across the country.

It says that Import-Export (Cimex) SA, responsible for marketing fuel on the island, has already enabled smart cards for the government and non-government sectors, magnetic stripe cards (national and international), and disposable prepaid cards in six denominations (25, 75, 125, 250 and 500). and 1,250 pesos in national currency), electronic pins through Transfermóvil, and reloadable smart card for said payments.

Disposable prepaid cards will be provided Selling into your business network As well as through telecommunications agents authorized by the Cuban Telecommunications Company SA (Etecsa), CIMEX explained.

The balance of these cards can be checked through a mobile application called Desechables.

For his part, for Transfermóvil, the user must obtain an electronic PIN in the required amount.

Likewise, with a reloadable smart card, the driver will be able to recharge the balance as many times as necessary, without limits on the amount, and does not require the owner to present ownership to use it, the company explains.

On September 1, an operation took place Eliminate cash in fuel sales In service centers, in provinces such as Sancti Spiritus, Mayabique, Cienfuegos, Las Tunas and Granma, which also moved to electronic payment in the second half of September.