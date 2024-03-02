Costco warns of fake email scams

Costco Wholesale Corporation, from the US, reported that it has made changes to its customer memberships. The goal of these shifts is to prevent inappropriate actions by thieves and other violations.



The store chain's new measures were not accepted by its customers. However, a few days ago, a new variant of the theft was reported, which could hurt Costco consumers.

The company's managers announced the presence of criminals operating via email, which is unofficial.

These scammers try to steal people's personal data and bank card information.

The method of work

One of the buyers of these supermarkets, Michael Brown, denounced these criminal operations in an interview with a television channel. Mr. Brown, who has been a Costco member for more than 10 years, received notice that his membership was expiring.

In addition, the email stated that membership status can be extended for three months for free. This company's membership is updated automatically.

Michael Brown explained that the thieves were asking for bank cards and phone numbers, in addition to the home address. The user wanted to make sure and made a call to find out the status of his Costco membership. With this decision, Michael confirmed that the email was sent by malicious citizens.

Authorities from the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office in California alerted residents on Thursday, February 15.

The notice was directed to Costco customers, so that they do not become victims of these scams. These officials recommended residents check shopper memberships over the phone or in a virtual Costco space.