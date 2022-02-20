Costa Rica will require a transit visa for Cubans at its airports

The bad news continues for Cuban travelers who used Costa Rica as a stopover on their way to Nicaragua. Costa Rica’s Directorate of Immigration has just stated that it will now require a transit visa from Cuban travelers who intend to stop at its airports on their way to a third country. Complications persist for Cubans who intend to arrive in Nicaragua with a free visa.

A report from the EFE explained that Costa Rica will require a transit visa for Cubans (including Nicaraguans) arriving at that country’s airports, in order to “ensure that various airlines flying to Europe and the United States can safely transport these foreigners.”

Costa Rica is aware of the wave of Cuban immigrants to the United States, since last November the government of President Daniel Ortega announced that Cuban citizens will be given a free entry visa to enter their country. The Costa Rican authorities indicate that they intend to order and regulate this migration from the exit of the countries of origin, whether with the destination or transit through Costa Rica.

They stated from the Directorate of Immigration that “changes in immigration policy around the world have caused differences in the dynamics of the movement of these nationalities, across different air, land and sea borders, through which other countries have adopted the visa application.”

They will also request entry visas from Venezuela

Costa Rica also announced on Thursday, February 17, that from next Monday it will require an entry visa from Venezuelan citizens to enter its territory. They intend to organize safe immigration at a time when Venezuelans have not stopped moving towards the United States.

Venezuelans will have to apply for a visa at approved Costa Rica consulates in any country in the region, and visas will have to consult the Directorate of Immigration. The decision was communicated to Venezuela’s ambassador to Costa Rica, Maria Faria, who will practice it from Monday.

They explained to the agency “to implement the process in accordance with the current regulation that will allow the embassy to provide visas to the institution.” EFE.