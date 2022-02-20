February 20, 2022

Thief who stole $5.7 million worth of diamonds will pay only $340 in fine

Phyllis Ward February 20, 2022 2 min read
Lulu Lakatos pretended to be an appraiser for gemstones

A thief who pretended to be a gem expert to exchange diamonds worth $5.7 million for stones was ordered to pay at least $340.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, is serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Jewelers told Boodles, in London’s posh Mayfair district, that she was sent to her Evaluation of seven diamonds on behalf of Russian buyers.

This Romanian citizen, who was convicted last July, was caught on CCTV while doing so The sleight of hand that enables the replacement of a locked suitcase Containing the original diamond of the duplicate.

