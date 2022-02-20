Drafting

BBC News World

7 hours

image source, London Metropolitan Police to explain, Lulu Lakatos pretended to be an appraiser for gemstones

A thief who pretended to be a gem expert to exchange diamonds worth $5.7 million for stones was ordered to pay at least $340.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, is serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Jewelers told Boodles, in London’s posh Mayfair district, that she was sent to her Evaluation of seven diamonds on behalf of Russian buyers.

This Romanian citizen, who was convicted last July, was caught on CCTV while doing so The sleight of hand that enables the replacement of a locked suitcase Containing the original diamond of the duplicate.

It all happened in March 2016.

image source, London Metropolitan Police to explain, The woman exchanged diamonds for a bag containing stones.

image source, London Metropolitan Police to explain, Lakatos changed his clothes in the pub bathroom before fleeing the country.

as per search, After placing the counterfeit bag, he left the shop.

That’s when he gave the jewels to an unknown woman connected to her international criminal gang, He fled the UK to France in three hours.

The bag containing the stones was placed in the Boodles safe and the trick It was not discovered until the next day.

real diamonds They did not recover.

A judge has now ordered Lakatos to pay a fine allegedly up to his full capital.

image source, Getty Images to explain, Employees at Boodles in central London believe the woman was selling the diamond to a Russian named Alexander.

At the trial it was said The only asset the thief owned was 245 Egyptian pounds ($340) in cash which was found when she was arrested. See also Danilo Medina: "In PLD the time for being in the most privileged positions and laziness is over"

Judge Alexander Milne QC noted the “glaring discrepancy” between the value of the stolen diamonds and the assets of the available Lakatos.

Since the money was already seized, he set the default penalty for one day and gave it a month to pay off the debt.

It is expected that the Roman-born Lakatos It is delivered to Francewhere he resided.

image source, Getty Images