Congress protected the new Tigres stadium to avoid a repeat of the Yucatan or Verona issue

In the event of non-compliance with the legal and construction deadlines, the concession of 44 thousand square meters of land may be revoked.

The Congress of Nuevo Leon protected the new stadium of tigersThis is to avoid recurring cases Yucatan also VeronaAnd Italythe places where the company responsible for building the stadium is, soccerhas stadium construction projects and has not been able to start them.

“In fact, part of the provisional measures that have been approved, is that they will have to inform the State Congress, both of the legal procedures, as well as of the construction work, and there must be a rectification and to be aware that they have done so,” commented Mauro Molano, deputy PAN and chair of the Urban Development Commission, in a statement. Interview with Mauro Molano, in an interview with ESPNwhich was responsible for reviewing the loan application submitted by the Governor of Nuevo León.

In approving the loan of a plot of land of 44 thousand square meters in favor of the company soccertransitional articles were added, in which the Congress of Nuevo León asks the company for a calendar of activities, which must be adhered to so as not to cancel the concession.

University Stadium, the current home of the recently champion Tigres. Imago 7

That’s why we wanted to put those trans people down, to be careful in that sense and that this situation doesn’t happen. Now we are really waiting, we already thought we would see the beginnings of construction, and today, we are waiting, ”commented Mauro Molano, deputy PAN.

During the land commodity approval process for the new stadium of tigersThe applicants promised that public investment would not be necessary to build the property, and the Congress of Nuevo León added that if this situation changes, the use of public resources must be approved by Congress.

Mauro Molano commented, “We also agree that if public resources are used, they must pass through Congress.” “We wanted to be clear and not leave anything to ambiguity, to be clear and transparent, and in the event that it is mentioned that it needs public resources, it must be justified, and it must be something that is in the interest and benefit of society.”

Regarding the private investors who will be involved in the Nuevo Leon stadium project, it has been recognized who they will be unknown and it has been clarified that the concession for up to 60 years has been granted under the justification that this time will help to return the investment.

“In the application that they sent us, they said they would manage the resources privately, and that’s why they’re asking us to take a concession for about 60 years, to get a return on investment. They want public resources, they need congressional approval,” he explained. “No, not yet, definitely not,” on whether the identity of the businessmen who will be involved in the project is known.

Polgem, the cases of Yucatan and Verona, Italy

soccer Is a Mexican company announced the construction of stadiums in Yucatan and in VeronaAnd Italythough he was unable to begin work at either site.

On September 9, 2020, the governor decided YucatanMauricio Villa Dosal announced the construction of a multifunctional stadium with the help of the company soccer, Although after nearly three years, it was not possible to start the business. A year ago, in 2019, he also appeared in VeronaAnd Italybuilding a new property for the local football teams, a project that has yet to materialize.

To prevent this from happening again in Nuevo León, with the new stadium in tigersThe ball game will be monitored by the local congress and if the statutory and construction deadlines are not met, the concession of 44 thousand square meters of land may be revoked.

In his recent statements, the governor said that he is ready and that it is a matter of congressional approval to start construction. We are already waiting, that the new stadium construction tigersCommented Deputy Mauro Molano, President of the Urban Development Commission.