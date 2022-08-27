August 27, 2022

Cabinet met to discuss various economic issues

Phyllis Ward August 27, 2022 2 min read

Santo Domingo, d.

The Cabinet and Luis Abenader’s Cabinet met Friday night to assess the various economic perspectives arriving in the Dominican Republic, as well as Follow up on cash projects that are being promoted in the country.

I mentioned it Jose Ignacio Baleza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency of the Republic. at the end of the meeting.

Regarding the supplementary budget, he denied that it was treated in a certain way Although “at the moment we are dealing with the general aspects of the Dominican economy and the things we can do as a government and to further promote the country’s economic development … we understand that the reformulation of our budget is appropriate at a time when it does not contain any new indebtedness.” “.

Another aspect discussed was the promotion and encouragement of foreign investment in the Dominican Republic, as well as Project state”No bureaucracy, efficient governmentwhich will allow to simplify the various permits that exist in some ministries.

“We followed up on the symbolic projects owned by the government and that everyone knows, to the point that we also emphasized the encouragement or encouragement of foreign investment in the Dominican Republic, while emphasizing that the work schedule reviews the road to danger investments. It is possible to evacuate a number of private investment projects located in the portfolio of various ministries.” .

When asked if the Haitian issue had been discussed, he said that he would know at another time, While he praised the measures taken by the government in “attention to territorial integrity and the development of our borders.”

