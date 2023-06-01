Problems with special cards? This recommends Etecsa

About a month ago, the Cuban telecom company Etecsa SA announced. announced a new support platform for “Own” cards, a service available since 2002 in Cuba.

Recognizing that it has maintained its “usefulness for a significant group of our users,” the company announced that “Cards that are currently enabled can continue to be used normally.”

However, many customers have complained about issues with recharging or activating Propia cards, with no resolution even within 30 days, as we have posted on our page.

From ETECSA they recently confirmed that these problems reported after the migration of the platform, “have a solution if those affected go to their trading offices,” according to NB Newspaper 26 Las Tunas.

Data from the aforementioned media outlet indicates that “about 70,000 propia cards would not have completed the transition” in Cuba.

“When someone calls their account number, from their card that you put cash in, it tells you your account number is incorrect. Thousands of pesos must be in the air. I made this claim three days ago and have no answers and I already know several,” said at least one user. people are in the same situation.”

Problems with your cards in Cuba

Although they are becoming increasingly unused on the island, propia cards remain “the only means of communication for some segments of the citizenry, especially among those serving prison sentences or soldiers in compulsory military service (SMA),” wrote journalist István Ojeda Bello.

And the company confirmed that “in the face of any problem using its service, you must submit a report through the existing service channels and provide your data so that our specialists can review your case and provide a solution to it.”

Likewise, they specified that updating card registration is the responsibility of experts in the country’s capital, which delays the procedure.