Clear! The two footballers with whom Fernando Hierro will begin negotiations for their transfer to Chivas

A popular media outlet has confirmed that the Rojiblanca board of directors will indeed be looking for important players from the Mx League.

The Returning to the activity of Chivas players is approaching, So the rojiblanca directive ordered by Fernando Hierro will look at identifying some reinforcements Team support for Clausura 2023 and integrate as quickly as possible with the rest of the campus.

Over the past few weeks, Several players have been mentioned that can support Guadalajara for the following semester; However, this situation has recently been clarified due to the fact that it is already pHe conducted the appropriate analysis between the sporting director and coach Veliko Paunovic.

Faced with such a situation, W Deportes confirmed it Fernando Hierro will enter into negotiations to try to close his first two groupswhich – which The two players, named Victor Guzman, will be both Xolos defender and Pachuca midfielder. who recently became the Liga Mx Champion.

“The Contact has already been made and negotiations are going well, for what has been identified as Rogblanco’s first winter bombshell”, the mediator in question explains about the defender; while the Pocho only points out that it will be a new opportunity to land in the herd.

What will the preparation for the Chivas season look like?

The Guadalajara will report on November 14 for medical examinationsthus starting a series of works in Verde Valle, Barra de Navidad and even in Spain, where eight preparatory matches were planned in seven weeks, as Highlights the confrontations against Getafe and Athletic de Bilbao.

