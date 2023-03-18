City, state and federal law enforcement agencies are meeting to prepare for a possible indictment against Trump

(CNN) — Meetings between city, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been underway in New York City all week on how to prepare for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump next week, multiple sources told CNN.

According to law enforcement officials, meetings took place between senior officials from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, New York State Court officials, New York State Court officials who provide security at the state Supreme Court building in lower Manhattan, and the New York Police Department. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

The New York County Grand Jury’s deliberations on how to handle the criminal indictment and the possible unprecedented arrest of a former U.S. president dance.

An indictment would include setting a date and time for Trump to recuse himself. Trump’s U.S. Secret Service profile will transfer him to the Manhattan district attorney’s office for fingerprinting, then take mug shots at the offices of the district attorney’s detective team. As per the case law, in cases where a defendant is allowed to voluntarily turn himself in, after the arrest case, the former president will be taken directly to trial before a judge, where he will be released on parole.

Law enforcement officials privy to the deliberations said several concerns were discussed in the planning process, including the security of the courthouse and demonstrations or rallies by Trump supporters outside the courthouse or counterdemonstrations by anti-Trump protesters. The two groups are in danger of clashing.

Discussions involving the NYPD and FBI have also focused on the possibility that a criminal indictment of Trump could increase threats from supporters of the former president to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff. Those threats come from groups like the Proud Boys and conspiracy theorists like QAnon.

Secret Service agents responsible for Trump’s security in Palm Beach, Florida contacted the Secret Service office in New York, a federal law enforcement source said. They discussed the logistics of getting the former president to the district attorney’s office, past crowds and media, outside the courthouse. They have also discussed whether the former president and his lawyers may want to hold a press conference outside the courthouse or at another location, perhaps at Trump Tower.

Arranging a diversion, executing an arrest, a criminal trial, and presumably acquitting the court is fairly routine within the New York criminal justice system.

However, the unprecedented complications and considerations of how to handle it with a former US president under armed Secret Service protection and a large following have prompted face-to-face meetings in recent days to discuss logistics, security. and coordination.