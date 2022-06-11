Chuamini is already from Real Madrid and becomes the fourth most expensive deal in the club’s history

2022-06-11

The Real Madrid On Saturday, he announced, through an official statement, the arrival of the French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for the next six seasons Gareth Bale talks about his supposed signature… for Getafe! The 22-year-old international will land in the Spanish capital from Monaco After several days of negotiations and he still has to undergo the traditional medical examination before signing his contract. Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed on the transfer of Aurelien Chuamini, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons. Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 in Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony of Aurelien Chuamini as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination”, confirmed the Merengue team.

Madrid was chomini On the radar since last year and reactivated the process after rejection Kylian Mbappe. Millionaire who will spend eggs for a striker Paris Saint-Germain Forced to postpone the signing of the midfielder, who had indisputable proposals from Liverpool Based on Paris Saint-Germain. Rudiger reveals since when Madrid called him to sign him

However, an entity called Merengue chomini At the end of May it changed the whole scenario. The parties reached an agreement in record time; First with the player, then with MonacoThat gave the French permission to negotiate. The player immediately ignored the offers he had on the table because his only desire was to wear the floppy meringue. with chominiAnd the Camavinga s Faith Valverde Madrid thinks relief is guaranteed ModricAnd the cross s Casemirowho will continue to play for an additional year together following the Croatian renewal. See also Honduran striker Roger Rojas will miss Costa Rica's Cartagines